2020 Is A ‘Mental Health Tsunami’
Dr. April Kelly-Woessner
Brian Smedley
Kimesha Morris
According to an American Psychological Association study released in July, Americans are feeling uncertainty, frustration, fear, and anger stemming from a global pandemic, a contentious presidential election, and for some, ongoing systemic racism. This hour, we hear about the cause of these stressors and why certain communities are at a higher risk and still face mental health stigmatization.
GUESTS
- Dr. April Kelly-Woessner, political science professor and Dean of The School of Public Service at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania
- Brian Smedley, Chief of Psychology in the Public Interest and Acting Chief Diversity Officer at the American Psychological Association
- Kimesha Morris, a psychiatric clinician and coordinates the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at the Institute of Living