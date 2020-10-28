© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted logo
Disrupted

2020 Is A ‘Mental Health Tsunami’

Published October 28, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT
1 of 3  — AKW.jpeg
Dr. April Kelly-Woessner
2 of 3  — IMAGE-@-500x500.jpeg
Brian Smedley
3 of 3  — IMAGE-2.jpeg
Kimesha Morris

According to an American Psychological Association study released in July, Americans are feeling uncertainty, frustration, fear, and anger stemming from a global pandemic, a contentious presidential election, and for some, ongoing systemic racism. This hour, we hear about the cause of these stressors and why certain communities are at a higher risk and still face mental health stigmatization.

GUESTS

  • Dr. April Kelly-Woessner, political science professor and Dean of The School of Public Service at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania
  • Brian Smedley, Chief of Psychology in the Public Interest and Acting Chief Diversity Officer at the American Psychological Association
  • Kimesha Morris, a psychiatric clinician and coordinates the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council at the Institute of Living
Disrupted
Stay Connected
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
Daniela Luna
See stories by Daniela Luna
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar and author, and host of Disrupted on WNPR.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean