Once deemed evil, Brujeria and Hoodoo are surging in popularity with young people
America is home to many spiritual practices that were once considered evil - like Brujeria or Hoodoo. But today, more people are looking to reclaim these ancestral traditions.
This hour on Disrupted, we hear how slavery gave birth to Hoodoo and how young African-Americans are embracing their past. We learn about Brujeria, a witchcraft tradition from Latin America. And, the legacy of Pamela Coleman-Smith - a forgotten artist who changed the face of tarot cards.
Guests:
- Yvonne Chireau – Professor of Religion at Swarthmore College and author of Black Magic: Religion and the African American Conjuring Tradition.
- Lorraine Monteagut – practicing Bruja and author of Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color
- Elizabeth Foley O'Connor – Associate Professor of English, Director of the Gender Studies Program at Washington College in Maryland, author of Pamela Colman Smith: Artist, Feminist & Mystic
Click here to see images of Pamela Coleman's work on the Rider Waite Smith Tarot Deck.
