Art Disruptors: Kwadwo Adae, Alisha Crutchfield-McLean, Jacob Padrón
From Left to Right: Kwadwo Adae, Alisha Crutchfield-McLean, Jacob Padrón
Kwadwo Adae and his son finish up their mural of Dr. Edward Alexander Bouchet
During the pandemic, many people turned to art to process their feelings and cope with loss. Others turned to local artists to contextualize the current moment. Art has the unique ability to comfort us and get us through difficult times. Today, three New Haven artists and disruptors on the ways they are using art to affect change.
GUESTS:
- Kwadwo Adae - Visual Artist and founder of the Adae Fine Art Academy.
- Alisha Crutchfield-McClean - Fashion Consultant and Owner of the New Haven store Bloom.
- Jacob Padrón - Artistic Director at Long Wharf Theatre and founder of the Sol Project.
This week's episode was produced by James Szkobel-Wolff, Zshekinah Collier, and Catie Talarski.