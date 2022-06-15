The podcasting market is bigger than ever. Where does it go from here?
Podcasting used to be a niche hobby for internet bloggers. Now, companies like Spotify, Amazon and Sirius XM dominate the industry. This week, we look at the rapid growth and commercialization of podcasting and how it’s shaping our culture.
We’ll hear about a podcast studio that centers its work on diverse and underserved communities. And a look at the role podcasters played in spreading fake news ahead of the January 6th insurrection.
GUESTS:
- Nick Quah: Podcast Critic for Vulture and New York Magazine. He's also the founder of Hot Pod, a trade publication about the industry
- Paulina Velasco: Managing Producer at LWC Studios
- Valerie Wirtschafter: Senior data analyst in the Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies Initiative at the Brookings Institution
