The podcasting market is bigger than ever. Where does it go from here?

Podcasting used to be a niche hobby for internet bloggers. Now, companies like Spotify, Amazon and Sirius XM dominate the industry. This week, we look at the rapid growth and commercialization of podcasting and how it’s shaping our culture.

We’ll hear about a podcast studio that centers its work on diverse and underserved communities. And a look at the role podcasters played in spreading fake news ahead of the January 6th insurrection.

GUESTS:

Our show is also available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

