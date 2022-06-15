© 2022 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

The podcasting market is bigger than ever. Where does it go from here?

Published June 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT
Students making podcasts.
LA Johnson
/
NPR

Podcasting used to be a niche hobby for internet bloggers. Now, companies like Spotify, Amazon and Sirius XM dominate the industry. This week, we look at the rapid growth and commercialization of podcasting and how it’s shaping our culture.

We’ll hear about a podcast studio that centers its work on diverse and underserved communities. And a look at the role podcasters played in spreading fake news ahead of the January 6th insurrection.

GUESTS:

James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski
