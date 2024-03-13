The forgotten and the powerful: A look at First Ladies and their influence

The First Lady of the United States is not an elected position. But even so, the office plays an important role in our government. This week on Disrupted, an Art Historian talks about the powerful First Ladies of American history who don't get the recognition they deserve. Also, how gender quotas are changing politics in Latin America.

This episode originally aired on July 27, 2022.

Special thanks to our 2022 summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

