The forgotten and the powerful: A look at First Ladies and their influence
1 of 6 — Portrait of Michelle Obama
Portrait of Michelle Obama
Amy Sherald, National Portrait Gallery
2 of 6 — Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table; shoeless
1977, January 19, Washington, DC – Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table shoeless.
David Hume Kennerly
3 of 6 — Betty ford.png
Portrait of Elizabeth "Betty" Ford
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of Everett Raymond Kinstler
4 of 6 — Grace coolidge.jpg
Portrait of Mrs. Coolidge likely to adorn White House Gallery. Washington, D.C, 1927
Library of Congress
5 of 6 — Dolley Madison
Portrait of Dolley Madison
National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian
6 of 6 — Portrait of Laura Bush
Portrait of Laura Bush
Aleksander Titovets, National Portrait Gallery
The First Lady of the United States is not an elected position. But even so, the office plays an important role in our government. This week on Disrupted, an Art Historian talks about the powerful First Ladies of American history who don't get the recognition they deserve. Also, how gender quotas are changing politics in Latin America.
GUESTS:
- Gwendolyn DuBois Shaw: Class of 1940 Bicentennial Term Associate Professor of Art History at the University of Pennsylvania. Previously, she was the Senior Historian and Director of History, Research, and Scholarly Programs at the National Portrait Gallery
- Jennifer Piscopo: Professor of Gender and Politics at Royal Holloway University of London and Associate Professor of Politics at Occidental College.
Click here to see more images from the First Lady Exhibition.
This episode originally aired on July 27, 2022.
Special thanks to our 2022 summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.
Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.