Disrupted

The forgotten and the powerful: A look at First Ladies and their influence

By James Szkobel-Wolff,
J. Carlisle LarsenKevin Chang BarnumKhalilah Brown-DeanCatie Talarski
Published March 13, 2024 at 11:30 AM EDT
Painted portrait of Michelle Obama
1 of 6  — Portrait of Michelle Obama
Portrait of Michelle Obama
Amy Sherald, National Portrait Gallery
1977, January 19, Washington, DC – Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table shoeless.
2 of 6  — Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table; shoeless
1977, January 19, Washington, DC – Betty Ford standing, posing on Cabinet Room table shoeless.
David Hume Kennerly
Portrait of Elizabeth "Betty" Ford
3 of 6  — Betty ford.png
Portrait of Elizabeth "Betty" Ford
National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution; gift of Everett Raymond Kinstler
Portrait of Mrs. Coolidge likely to adorn White House Gallery. Washington, D.C, 1927
4 of 6  — Grace coolidge.jpg
Portrait of Mrs. Coolidge likely to adorn White House Gallery. Washington, D.C, 1927
Library of Congress
Portrait of Dolley Madison
5 of 6  — Dolley Madison
Portrait of Dolley Madison
National Portrait Gallery/Smithsonian
Portrait of Laura Bush
6 of 6  — Portrait of Laura Bush
Portrait of Laura Bush
Aleksander Titovets, National Portrait Gallery

The First Lady of the United States is not an elected position. But even so, the office plays an important role in our government. This week on Disrupted, an Art Historian talks about the powerful First Ladies of American history who don't get the recognition they deserve. Also, how gender quotas are changing politics in Latin America.

GUESTS:

Click here to see more images from the First Lady Exhibition.

This episode originally aired on July 27, 2022.

Special thanks to our 2022 summer interns, Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
James Szkobel-Wolff
James Szkobel-Wolff is a producer for the Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted,' hosted by Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean.
See stories by James Szkobel-Wolff
J. Carlisle Larsen
J. Carlisle Larsen is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show 'Disrupted' with Dr. Khalilah Brown-Dean. JC has a background in production, reporting and hosting and previously worked for Wisconsin Public Radio and WDET-FM (Detroit’s NPR Station). Her work has appeared on National Public Radio, the CBC, and other outlets.
See stories by J. Carlisle Larsen
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Quinnipiac University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski