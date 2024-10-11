© 2024 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Exploring connections between fascism and attacks on education with Jason Stanley

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published October 11, 2024 at 1:37 PM EDT
Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley's latest book is called Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.
Provided by Jason Stanley
Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley's latest book is called Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.

According to a Washington Post analysis, from 2021 to 2023, states passed 70 laws restricting education about race, sex and gender. In the four years before that, states passed zero such restrictions. That change accompanies a wave of criticism of U.S. universities brought forward by politicians like Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance.

Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley. His latest book is called Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.
Robin Dembroff
Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley. His latest book is called Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future.

This, hour, we look into what is behind these attacks on education. Yale philosophy professor Jason Stanley's latest book is called Erasing History: How Fascists Rewrite the Past to Control the Future. He argues that restrictions on education parallel the methods of fascist leaders and discusses why some politicians who graduate from selective universities later criticize them.

GUEST:

Special thanks to our intern Frankie Devevo.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
