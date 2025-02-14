From romance to organizing, a look at how love can be political

When you think about love, what comes to mind?

Maybe a movie like Love Actually or Love & Basketball. Maybe Dolly Parton or Whitney Houston singing "I Will Always Love You." Love shows up a lot in our pop culture— but what about in our politics?

The relationships we build…the people we love…the way we treat each other…all of that can be political.

This hour, we hear about the importance of love in political organizing and the way even our most intimate relationships can be political.

GUESTS:

Dean Spade : Author, activist and professor at the Seattle University School of Law. His latest book is called Love in a F*cked Up World: How to Build Relationships, Hook Up, and Raise Hell, Together

: Author, activist and professor at the Seattle University School of Law. His latest book is called Terri Conley: Professor of Psychology at University of Michigan. She co-wrote a chapter called “Love is Political: How Power and Bias Influence Our Intimate Lives” in the book The New Psychology of Love

