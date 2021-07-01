© 2021 Connecticut Public

Summer Parties With Martie Duncan, Hummel Hot Dogs And Miki Sudo

Published July 1, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT
Martie Duncan of “Martie Knows Parties” fame, and the runner up of Food Network Star Season 8, shares ideas for taking the party outside. Planning a 4th of July cookout? We’ve got ideas and inspiration for celebratory food for outdoor gatherings. Plus, we tour the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory and talk to seven-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champ, Miki Sudo.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show. Visuals journalist Ryan Caron King contributed.

GUESTS:

Martie Duncan – Author, party planner, and host of AllRecipes’ Homemade podcast
Eric Hummel – Co-owner of Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.
James Vai – Plant foreman, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.
David Hamilton – Quality control, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.
Miki Sudo – Competitive eater, seven-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest women’s champion

TOUR HUMMEL BROS. WITH US:

1 of 9  — Hot dogs hang after being smoked in the smokehouse at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven, Conn. The company makes all-pork, all-beef, and blended pork and beef hot dogs. The hot dogs are either skinless or have a natural casing.
Hot dogs hang after being smoked in the smokehouse at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven, Conn. The company makes all-pork, all-beef, and blended pork and beef hot dogs. The hot dogs are either skinless or have a natural casing.
2 of 9  — Hot dogs move from smokers to the cooling area via meat trolleys, which glide on tracks connected to the ceiling.
Hot dogs move from smokers to the cooling area via meat trolleys, which glide on tracks connected to the ceiling.
3 of 9  — Workers load freshly made hotdogs into boxes for distribution at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven, Conn.
Workers load freshly made hotdogs into boxes for distribution at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven, Conn.
4 of 9  — “Seasoned” host Chef Plum stands for a portrait in front of racks of cooling hot dogs at the Hummel Bros. factory in New Haven, Conn.
“Seasoned” host Chef Plum stands for a portrait in front of racks of cooling hot dogs at the Hummel Bros. factory in New Haven, Conn.
5 of 9  —  A worker loads freshly made hotdogs into boxes for distribution at the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory in New Haven, Conn. 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of hotdogs are packed at Hummel Bros. on a typical day.
A worker loads freshly made hotdogs into boxes for distribution at the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory in New Haven, Conn. 15,000 to 20,000 pounds of hotdogs are packed at Hummel Bros. on a typical day.
6 of 9  — An employee works at a machine at the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory in New Haven, Conn. Thousands of pounds of hot dogs are smoked and packaged each day at the factory.
An employee works at a machine at the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory in New Haven, Conn. Thousands of pounds of hot dogs are smoked and packaged each day at the factory.
7 of 9  — “Seasoned” host Chef Plum and producer Robyn Doyon-Aitken tour the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory with plant foreman James Vai.
“Seasoned” host Chef Plum and producer Robyn Doyon-Aitken tour the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory with plant foreman James Vai.
8 of 9  — Co-owner Eric Hummel sits for a portrait in his office at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven. His family has been making hot dogs for almost 90 years.
Co-owner Eric Hummel sits for a portrait in his office at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven. His family has been making hot dogs for almost 90 years.
9 of 9  — “Seasoned” host Chef Plum digs into a fresh dog after a tour of the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory in New Haven, Conn.
“Seasoned” host Chef Plum digs into a fresh dog after a tour of the Hummel Bros. Hot Dog factory in New Haven, Conn.

Seasoned
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro