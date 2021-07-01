Summer Parties With Martie Duncan, Hummel Hot Dogs And Miki Sudo

Martie Duncan of “Martie Knows Parties” fame, and the runner up of Food Network Star Season 8, shares ideas for taking the party outside. Planning a 4th of July cookout? We’ve got ideas and inspiration for celebratory food for outdoor gatherings. Plus, we tour the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory and talk to seven-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champ, Miki Sudo.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show. Visuals journalist Ryan Caron King contributed.

GUESTS:

Co-owner Eric Hummel sits for a portrait in his office at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven. NEW HAVEN, CT - June 22, 2021: Co-owner Eric Hummel sits for a portrait in his office at the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory in New Haven. His family has been making hot dogs for 90 years.

Martie Duncan – Author, party planner, and host of AllRecipes’ Homemade podcast

Eric Hummel – Co-owner of Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.

James Vai – Plant foreman, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.

David Hamilton – Quality control, Hummel Bros. Hot Dogs, New Haven, Conn.

Miki Sudo – Competitive eater, seven-time Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest women’s champion

TOUR HUMMEL BROS. WITH US: