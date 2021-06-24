For more food and recipes visit Seasoned
This week on Seasoned, a sommelier's top rosés, plus mezcal and tequila cocktails with Robert Simonson of the NYT. And we visit Fifth State Distillery.
This week on Seasoned: local organic tomato farmers and the chef at Tony D's. Plus, scientist Harry Klee breeds flavor back into tomatoes.
Gov. Ned Lamont asked the federal government Thursday to assist farmers who suffered crop damage due to Tropical Storm Elsa. In a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, the governor said high winds and heavy rains caused growers across the state “significant damage and crop losses.”
This week on Seasoned, we’re celebrating summer food with local author, Terry Walters. We also head to the West End Farmers’ Market in Hartford.
Unconventional food critic Daym Drops is our guest for this week’s live episode of Seasoned. We compare notes on the best fast food in the state.
Marina Marchese of Red Bee Honey in Weston explains how honeybees make honey this hour on Seasoned. Plus, learn about Huneebee Project in New Haven.
This week on Seasoned, we look back at fun and informative moments from a year of live call-in shows. You really do give the best recommendations.
Seasoned takes a day trip to Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo! We talk to zoo educators about what our furry, scaly, and feathered friends are eating.
Martie Duncan takes the party outside this week on Seasoned. Plus, we tour the Hummel Bros. hot dog factory and talk to competitive eater Miki Sudo.