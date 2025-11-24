Slow down and gather: Lessons from CT's Lebanese restaurants

Lebanese cuisine is all about slowing down, gathering with friends and family and taking your time to enjoy a meal.

"I have a clock that doesn't move in the restaurant," said chef George Noujaim. He's the owner of Noujaim's Bistro in Winstead, Connecticut. Noujaim is one of two Lebanese chef-owners we’ll hear from today, who are teaching their customer base to slow down.

With gathering in mind, we’ll also listen back to our conversation with cook and author Samin Nosrat. Her new book is “Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love.”

GUESTS:



Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.