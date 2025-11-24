© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Slow down and gather: Lessons from CT's Lebanese restaurants

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 24, 2025 at 6:00 AM EST
Reem Hadir, Executive Chef and founder of Lebnani Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar slicing chicken shawarma in Watertown, Connecticut.
Tess Terrible
/
Connecticut Public
Lebanese cuisine is all about slowing down, gathering with friends and family and taking your time to enjoy a meal.

"I have a clock that doesn't move in the restaurant," said chef George Noujaim. He's the owner of Noujaim's Bistro in Winstead, Connecticut. Noujaim is one of two Lebanese chef-owners we’ll hear from today, who are teaching their customer base to slow down.

With gathering in mind, we’ll also listen back to our conversation with cook and author Samin Nosrat. Her new book is “Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love.”

GUESTS:

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catherine Shen