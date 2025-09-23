Samin Nosrat on cooking, community and ritual

Samin Nosrat's 2017 debut “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” was a breakout hit in the cooking world — teaching people of all skill levels the building blocks of flavor.

Nosrat won a James Beard award and the book was adapted into a Netflix documentary.

After her massive success, Nosrat found herself in a low. She was diagnosed with clinical depression, and said the joy she once found with cooking, stopped being attainable.

But it was cooking for community, and for her found family, that brought her back. Nosrat's new book focuses on bringing families of all types to the table, and building community through great food.

Nosrat recently joined us to talk about her book, and what's inspiring her today.

GUEST:



