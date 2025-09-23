© 2025 Connecticut Public

Samin Nosrat on cooking, community and ritual

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published September 23, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Samin Nosrat, author of the James-Beard-award-winning cookbook “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” talks with Where We Live host Catherine Shen. Nosrat’s latest book is “Good Things, Recipes and Rituals to share with people you love.”
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Samin Nosrat's 2017 debut “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat” was a breakout hit in the cooking world — teaching people of all skill levels the building blocks of flavor.

Nosrat won a James Beard award and the book was adapted into a Netflix documentary.

After her massive success, Nosrat found herself in a low. She was diagnosed with clinical depression, and said the joy she once found with cooking, stopped being attainable.

But it was cooking for community, and for her found family, that brought her back. Nosrat's new book focuses on bringing families of all types to the table, and building community through great food.

Nosrat recently joined us to talk about her book, and what's inspiring her today.

Where We Live
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen