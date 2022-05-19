Finding the right treatment: My son’s struggle with anxiety
Maija Earl recalls her son Erik Sparkowski being outgoing, talkative, and happy while growing up. But in sixth grade, that all changed, as Erik began to struggle in ways he never had. In this StoryCorps CT conversation, Maija and Erik talk about their commitment to finding the right treatment path that would help and support Erik with his anxiety and learning disability.
Credits:
- Interview Facilitated by: StoryCorps Mobile Tou
- Connecticut Public Producers: Catie Talarski, J Holt, Meg Fitzgerald
- Music by: Niamh
