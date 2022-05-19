© 2022 Connecticut Public

Finding the right treatment: My son’s struggle with anxiety

Published May 19, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png

Maija Earl recalls her son Erik Sparkowski being outgoing, talkative, and happy while growing up. But in sixth grade, that all changed, as Erik began to struggle in ways he never had. In this StoryCorps CT conversation, Maija and Erik talk about their commitment to finding the right treatment path that would help and support Erik with his anxiety and learning disability.

Credits:

Hear their full StoryCorps Mobile Tour interview.

StoryCorps CT