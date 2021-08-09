We Take Your Calls: The Delta Variant

As compared to two weeks ago, new COVID case counts are up 112%, hospitalizations are up 90%, and deaths are up 92%. This would seem to be driven by the extra-contagious delta variant and a population that’s just 50% fully vaccinated.

And so: What do we need to change about ourselves? And what do we want government to change for us? Do we need to get off the honor system?

Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour: 860-275-7266, or join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

