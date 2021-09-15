© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The State Of Vax Requirements, Dunkin' Drops Merch, And Resurrecting The Woolly Mammoth

Published September 15, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
woolly mammoth
Bruce Detorres
/
flickr creative commons

Listen live Wednesday at 1 p.m.

This hour, a smorgasbord of disparate topics: mandates, mammoths, and merch.

First, a look at the state of America’s patchwork of COVID vaccine requirements.

And then: New England’s own Dunkin' has started doing limited-edition merchandise drops. Can normie coffee make itself into a lifestyle brand?

Finally: Scientists are trying to genetically resurrect the woolly mammoth. “Life, uh, finds a way,” and all that.

GUESTS:

  • Debbie Kaminer - Professor of law at the CUNY Baruch College
  • Lora Kelley - A contributor to GQ
  • Carl Zimmer - The science columnist for The New York Times

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

