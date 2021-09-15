The State Of Vax Requirements, Dunkin' Drops Merch, And Resurrecting The Woolly Mammoth
This hour, a smorgasbord of disparate topics: mandates, mammoths, and merch.
First, a look at the state of America’s patchwork of COVID vaccine requirements.
And then: New England’s own Dunkin' has started doing limited-edition merchandise drops. Can normie coffee make itself into a lifestyle brand?
Finally: Scientists are trying to genetically resurrect the woolly mammoth. “Life, uh, finds a way,” and all that.
GUESTS:
- Debbie Kaminer - Professor of law at the CUNY Baruch College
- Lora Kelley - A contributor to GQ
- Carl Zimmer - The science columnist for The New York Times
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.