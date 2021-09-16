The Art Of Gossip

Gossiping is considered a bad habit. But, when done well, it can actually have social benefits. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we’ll discuss what gossip is, its benefits and drawbacks, and why we’re interested in celebrity gossip.

GUESTS:



Frank McAndrew - Psychology professor at Knox College

- Psychology professor at Knox College Shayla Love - Senior staff writer of features at Vice

- Senior staff writer of features at Amanda Kehrberg - Adjunct media studies faculty at Arizona State University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.