© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

The Art Of Gossip

Published September 16, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
5221832258_3e468180f8_o.jpg
Rui Fernandes
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Gossiping is considered a bad habit. But, when done well, it can actually have social benefits. This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, we’ll discuss what gossip is, its benefits and drawbacks, and why we’re interested in celebrity gossip.

GUESTS:

  • Frank McAndrew - Psychology professor at Knox College
  • Shayla Love - Senior staff writer of features at Vice 
  • Amanda Kehrberg - Adjunct media studies faculty at Arizona State University

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showpop culturerelationships
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson