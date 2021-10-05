© 2021 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Ted Williams: the greatest hitter who ever lived?

Published October 5, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Apex Photo Company
Wikimedia Commons

During his remarkable career with the Boston Red Sox, Ted Williams earned many nicknames: The Kid, The Splendid Splinter, Teddy Ballgame… but the only nickname that he ever wanted was “the greatest hitter who ever lived.”

And maybe he really was? He’s baseball’s all-time leader in on-base percentage, and he’s second behind only Babe Ruth in both slugging and on-base plus slugging percentages. He’s the last guy to hit .400, and that was 80 years ago. And on top of all that, he lost close to five full seasons (and three of them in the prime of his career) to serve in two different wars.

This hour, a look at the man, the hitter, and the pitchman (you see what I did there) that was Ted Williams.

GUESTS:

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, which originally aired July 19, 2018.

The Colin McEnroe Showpop cultureentertainmentbaseballathletescelebritieshistoryBostonNew EnglandMassachusettstelevisionMainesports
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
