© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Occam's razor makes the case for simplicity in a complex world

Published November 17, 2021 at 1:00 PM EST
Occam's razor
Klaus Vedfelt
/
Getty Images
Rear view of young man walking towards detour on red background

Occam's razor states that "entities should not be multiplied beyond necessity.”

This hour is all about Occam’s razor: where the principle came from, how it impacts science, its role in medicine, and how it shapes our daily lives.

GUESTS:

  • Johnjoe McFadden - Author of “Life Is Simple: How Occam's Razor Set Science Free and Shapes the Universe.”
  • Kurt Andersen - Co-founder of Spy Magazine and he was the host and co-creator of Studio 360; his newest book is “Evil Geniuses: The Unmaking of America -- A Recent History.”
  • Dr. Lisa Sanders - A Clinician Educator in the Primary Care Internal Medicine Residency Program at the Yale School of Medicine. She is also the author of the “Diagnosis” column for “The New York Times Magazine,” and is behind the Netflix show “Diagnosis.” She was also a technical advisor for the TV show “House,” which was based on her column.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Tags

The Colin McEnroe Showsciencehistorypop culturemedicinehealth
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
See stories by Lily Tyson
Related Content