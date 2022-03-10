© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

An hour with Harvey Fierstein

Published March 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST
Harvey Fierstein has won four Tony Awards, for writing and acting in Torch Song Trilogy, for writing La Cage aux Folles, and for acting in Hairspray.

He has appeared in Mrs. Doubtfire, Bullets Over Broadway, Independence Day, Death to Smoochy, and more. He has sung to Muppets, he has voiced Disney characters, and he’s been in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Armistead Maupin has called Fierstein “a true American original who has blazed his own trail through popular culture for half a century.”

Harvey Fierstein joins us for the hour.

GUEST:

  • Harvey Fierstein: An actor on stage and screen, a playwright, and a screenwriter; he is the author of I Was Better Last Night: A Memoir

Colin McEnroe, Cat Pastor, and Michayla Savitt contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
