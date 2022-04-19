© 2022 Connecticut Public

The COLIN McENROE Show

Our lunchtime with André

Published April 19, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
My Dinner with Andre
Janus Films
André Gregory as Andre Gregory (with Wallace Shawn as Wallace Shawn) in ‘My Dinner with Andre.’

André Gregory has directed and acted in the theater for more than 50 years. He has appeared in a number of movies, including Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ, Woody Allen’s Celebrity, Brian De Palma’s The Bonfire of the Vanities, Peter Weir’s The Mosquito Coast, and many more. He has starred in three movies about the theater with the playwright, actor, and comedian Wallace Shawn: A Master Builder, Vanya on 42nd Street, and the iconic My Dinner with Andre.

Gregory’s memoir is This Is Not My Memoir. He joins us for the hour.

Note: I apologize for the flagrant hackiness of the “joke” of the headline here. I feel your scorn and must suffer through my shame. There are times when a work is so iconic one doesn’t have a choice but to make reference to it. And so here we are.

GUEST:

  • André Gregory: An actor, writer, director, teacher, and painter; he is the author, with Todd London, of This Is Not My Memoir

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired January 27, 2021.

