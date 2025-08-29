Fairfield First Selectman Christine Vitale may face special election

Fairfield’s new First Selectman, Christine Vitale, said she’s going to continue the work of her late predecessor, Bill Gerber, who was committed toward improving town government.

Vitale said she will also continue to fight against United Illuminating’s plan to construct monopoles near a MetroNorth train station. Shortly after being appointed Monday by town Democrats, Vitale addressed her commitment to inclusion. .

“I assure you, that bringing people together, to work collaboratively, for the betterment of our town, has been my top priority from the start,” Vitale said.

Vitale said she will serve out Gerber’s remaining term until it expires in 2027. But Vitale may end up running for reelection sooner rather than later due to a potential special election. Despite this, she said she’s working to carry out Gerber's agenda as the town considers a revision to the town charter.

Vitale has been acting first selectman for two months after being temporarily appointed by Gerber in June following his brain tumor diagnosis. Gerber was expected to resume office, but later died following surgery complications in Mid-July.

While Vitale’s appointment followed the town charter, town Republicans are asking residents to sign a petition calling for a special election . They say the Board of Selectmen did not follow protocol by appointing Gerber’s successor within a 30 day window as stated in the town charter.

Town Republicans are now working to gather enough petition signatures from voters to launch a special election.

Vitale pushed back against those concerns. The town charter explicitly states a vacant first selectman seat must be filled by a selectman from the same political party.

She noted in a previous interview with Connecticut Public she announced her intention to occupy Gerber’s seat during the 30 day window, but her motion was not seconded by Brenda Kupchick, a Republican member of the Board of Selectmen.

“That wasn't a rule that any political party decided upon. That was just the method and the procedure that's clearly outlined in our town charter,” Vitale said.

But she acknowledged State Sen. Tony Hwang, (R-Fairifield), may have enough support to call for a special election.

“If they choose to petition and are successful with a special election, I guess I'll be campaigning in addition to running the town,” Vitale said.

Hwang did not respond to Connecticut Public’s request for comment. But Laura Devlin, the chairwoman of the Fairfield Republican Town Committee did.

She said she’s seeing a lot of engagement from town residents and has gained hundreds of signatures. She said the RTC is confident it will meet its goal to have a special election.

Vitale said the process went by charter rules, but Devlin said she wasn’t appointed within a required time window. She took issue with what she characterized as Vitale and the town democrats’ messaging that Vitale’s appointment is final, and would serve out till the end of Gerber’s remaining term.

“What they are leaving out of their communication is, there is the opportunity for people to pull a petition to gain signatures for 5% of the electorate, to have an open election for the people to choose,” Devlin said.

While Hwang said he wanted to run, Devlin said the petition is driven by nonpartisan calls for a popular vote.

“I think that they would be very open to having a Republican as a first selectman, but the point of a special election is to let everybody have a vote.” Devlin said.

On its website, the RTC listed various locations where Fairfield residents can sign the petition.

Devlin said many town residents feel the same way.

“What we're seeing with the foot traffic is they want a voice,” she said. “So we encourage everybody to come out and sign and then have an opportunity to vote whom you think is the most qualified and competent candidate to lead our town for more than two years going forward, so it's pretty significant.”

Vitale is also now working with the town on an upcoming charter revision. Some of proposed changes include revisions to RTM notices, allowing the town to change its seal, allowing RTM members to retain their own legal counsel,among others. Another proposal could change how she is addressed by voters.

A proposed change could introduce gender neutral language and she could be known as first selectperson as well.

“I think it's great,” Vitale said. “I think it really just speaks to again, just the times in which we live. We're a modern government. We’re an accessible government. It's not really driven by gender.”

