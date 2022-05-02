A conversation with Ruth Ozeki

This hour, we’re joined by novelist Ruth Ozeki. Her latest novel is The Book of Form and Emptiness. We talk about animism, hearing voices, and how Zen Buddhism informs her writing.

GUESTS:



Ruth Ozeki: Novelist, filmmaker, and professor of English language and literature at Smith College

