A conversation with Ruth Ozeki

Published May 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Ruth Ozeki
Danielle Tait
Ruth Ozeki.

This hour, we’re joined by novelist Ruth Ozeki. Her latest novel is The Book of Form and Emptiness. We talk about animism, hearing voices, and how Zen Buddhism informs her writing.

GUESTS:

  • Ruth Ozeki: Novelist, filmmaker, and professor of English language and literature at Smith College

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired September 29, 2021.

books art pop culture mental health
