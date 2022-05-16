What's in a word? A look at the ways words change
This hour we investigate the ways in which words change when they enter our discourse, and how they acquire new meanings, or sometimes even lose their meanings. We'll look at specific examples, discuss how the internet is influencing language, and learn about how dictionaries interact with the evolving nature of words.
GUESTS:
- Kory Stamper: Lexicographer, and author of Word By Word: The Secret Life of Dictionaries
- Peter Sokolowski: Editor-at-Large at Merriam-Webster, public radio jazz host at New England Public Media, and co-host of the “Word Matters” podcast
- Sylvia Sierra: Linguist, Assistant Professor of Communication and Rhetorical Studies at Syracuse University, author of Millennials Talking Media: Creating Intertextual Identities in Everyday Conversation
Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.