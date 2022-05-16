© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

What's in a word? A look at the ways words change

Published May 16, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
This hour we investigate the ways in which words change when they enter our discourse, and how they acquire new meanings, or sometimes even lose their meanings. We'll look at specific examples, discuss how the internet is influencing language, and learn about how dictionaries interact with the evolving nature of words.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
