The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘The Good Place’ creator Michael Schur explains how to be a good person

Published June 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Michael Schur speaking at Universal Television's "The Good Place" panel.
Rachel Luna
/
Getty Images
Michael Schur speaks at Universal Television’s ‘The Good Place’ FYC panel at UCB Sunset Theater on June 17, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

You know Michael Schur from the shows he’s created, like The Good Place, Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

This hour we talk with Schur about his latest project, his book, How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question.

Through the conversation we discuss moral philosophy, and big moral questions like “should you return your shopping cart to the cart corral?”

GUEST:

  • Michael Schur: TV writer and producer and the author of How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 3, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
