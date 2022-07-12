© 2022 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

How robots, and our attitudes towards them, have evolved

Published July 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
What counts as a robot? This hour, we look at what robots are and learn about the latest in robot technology.

We’ll also go back in time to discover how robots were used and thought about in medieval times and ancient Greece.

Plus, we’ll talk about the role of robots in science fiction, and how the genre has shaped our attitudes towards robotics.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show technologypop culturehistory
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
