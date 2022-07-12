How robots, and our attitudes towards them, have evolved

What counts as a robot? This hour, we look at what robots are and learn about the latest in robot technology.

We’ll also go back in time to discover how robots were used and thought about in medieval times and ancient Greece.

Plus, we’ll talk about the role of robots in science fiction, and how the genre has shaped our attitudes towards robotics.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.