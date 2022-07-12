How robots, and our attitudes towards them, have evolved
What counts as a robot? This hour, we look at what robots are and learn about the latest in robot technology.
We’ll also go back in time to discover how robots were used and thought about in medieval times and ancient Greece.
Plus, we’ll talk about the role of robots in science fiction, and how the genre has shaped our attitudes towards robotics.
GUESTS:
- Elly Truitt: Professor in the History and Sociology of Science Department at the University of Pennsylvania, author of Medieval Robots: Mechanism, Magic, Nature, and Art
- Adrienne Mayor: Research Scholar in the Classics and History and Philosophy of Science Department at Stanford University, author of Gods and Robots: Myths, Machines and Ancient Dreams of Technology, among other books
- Chris Atkeson: Professor at the Robotics Institute and the Human-Computer Interaction Institute at Carnegie Mellon University
- Daniel H. Wilson: Author of books including Robopocalypse, Robogenesis, and How To Survive a Robot Uprising, his latest novel is The Andromeda Evolution, an authorized sequel to Michael Crichton’s The Andromeda Strain
Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.
The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!
Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.