The Colin McEnroe Show

Why Jane Austen’s work endures, on the page and on the screen

Published July 28, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT
Jane Austen

Jane Austen, the English novelist, wrote six full-length novels in her lifetime. And, over 200 years after Austen’s death, those novels are still present today, from English classes, to her devoted fans, known as Janeites. This hour, we look at Austen's life and work, the world of Janeites, and the many film adaptations of her work.

Colin McEnroe, Anya Grondalski, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
