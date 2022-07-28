Why Jane Austen’s work endures, on the page and on the screen
Jane Austen, the English novelist, wrote six full-length novels in her lifetime. And, over 200 years after Austen’s death, those novels are still present today, from English classes, to her devoted fans, known as Janeites. This hour, we look at Austen's life and work, the world of Janeites, and the many film adaptations of her work.
GUESTS:
- Devoney Looser: Professor of English at Arizona State University and author of books including The Making of Jane Austen
- Deborah Yaffe: Author of Among the Janeites: A Journey Through the World of Jane Austen Fandom
Colin McEnroe, Anya Grondalski, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.