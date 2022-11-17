A look at the philosophy, ethics, science, and emotion of time travel

Countless books, movies, and tv shows explore time travel. This hour, we'll talk about the hold that time travel has on pop culture, and the philosophy, ethics and science of time travel. And, we'll hear from an author about how to create and utilize rules of time travel in fiction, and the idea of memory as time travel.

GUESTS:



Sara Bernstein : The R.L. Canala College Professor of Philosophy at The University of Notre Dame

: The R.L. Canala College Professor of Philosophy at The University of Notre Dame Amanda Gefter : Science writer, MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow, and author of Trespassing on Einstein’s Lawn

: Science writer, MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow, and author of Emma Straub: Novelist and bookstore owner, whose newest book is This Time Tomorrow

Colin McEnroe, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.