The Colin McEnroe Show

A look at the philosophy, ethics, science, and emotion of time travel

Published November 17, 2022 at 12:22 PM EST
watch symbolizing time and space
artpartner-images/Getty Images
/
The Image Bank RF
Countless books, movies, and tv shows explore time travel. This hour, we'll talk about the hold that time travel has on pop culture, and the philosophy, ethics and science of time travel. And, we'll hear from an author about how to create and utilize rules of time travel in fiction, and the idea of memory as time travel.

GUESTS: 

  • Sara Bernstein: The R.L. Canala College Professor of Philosophy at The University of Notre Dame
  • Amanda Gefter: Science writer, MIT Knight Science Journalism Fellow, and author of Trespassing on Einstein’s Lawn
  • Emma Straub: Novelist and bookstore owner, whose newest book is This Time Tomorrow

Colin McEnroe, Taylor Doyle, Jacob Gannon, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
