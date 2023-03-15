Lost in my mind: What happens when we daydream

Do you daydream? What do you daydream about? This hour is all about the art of daydreaming. We'll reflect on the value of daydreaming, and why it can be so difficult to talk about our daydreams. Plus, we’ll look at what daydreaming does to our brains, and we’ll learn about maladaptive daydreaming.

GUESTS:



Leslie Jamison: Novelist, essayist and professor at Columbia University’s MFA Program

Novelist, essayist and professor at Columbia University’s MFA Program Jonathan Schooler : Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Director of The Center for Mindfulness and Human Potential at the University of California, Santa Barbara

: Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Director of The Center for Mindfulness and Human Potential at the University of California, Santa Barbara Jayne Rachel: An advocate for maladaptive daydreaming, who used to experience it

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.