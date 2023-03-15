© 2023 Connecticut Public

Lost in my mind: What happens when we daydream

By Lily Tyson
Published March 15, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
Do you daydream? What do you daydream about? This hour is all about the art of daydreaming. We'll reflect on the value of daydreaming, and why it can be so difficult to talk about our daydreams. Plus, we’ll look at what daydreaming does to our brains, and we’ll learn about maladaptive daydreaming.

GUESTS: 

  • Leslie Jamison: Novelist, essayist and professor at Columbia University’s MFA Program
  • Jonathan Schooler: Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences and Director of The Center for Mindfulness and Human Potential at the University of California, Santa Barbara
  • Jayne Rachel: An advocate for maladaptive daydreaming, who used to experience it

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
