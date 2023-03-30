© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Emily St. John Mandel talks with us about how we treat one another, the simulation hypothesis, autofiction, and more

By Lily Tyson
Published March 30, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT
Emily-St.-John-Mandel-Author-Photo-Credit-to-JiaHao-Peng[3]_grove.jpg
JiaHao Peng
/
Provided
Author Emily St. John Mandel

This hour: a conversation with novelist Emily St. John Mandel, about time travel, the simulation hypothesis, adapting her work to television, art and culture during times of crisis, autofiction, Wikipedia, and much more.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
