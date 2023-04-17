© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show logo
The Colin McEnroe Show

Life is hard. This philosopher wants to help us deal with that

By Lily Tyson
Published April 17, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT
Person pushing a big rock uphill
stellalevi / Getty Images
/
Digital Vision Vectors
Watercolor and digital painting of a person pushing a huge rock up the mountain.

This hour: a conversation about handling life’s hardships with Kieran Setiya, philosophy professor and author of Life is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
