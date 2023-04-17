Life is hard. This philosopher wants to help us deal with that

This hour: a conversation about handling life’s hardships with Kieran Setiya, philosophy professor and author of Life is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way.

GUESTS:



Kieran Setiya: Professor of Philosophy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the author of Midlife: A Philosophical Guide . His new book is Life is Hard: How Philosophy Can Help Us Find Our Way

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter .

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter , an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Our programming is made possible thanks to listeners like you. Please consider supporting this show and Connecticut Public with a donation today.