The Artist Formerly Known as The Colin McEnroe Show: Conversations about rebranding

According to a cursory search of my email archive, we started working on rebranding The Colin McEnroe Show in the fall of 2021. It was probably actually longer ago than that.

In any case, today, more than 18 months later, our new look and new logo and new tagline and new whatever elses are all ready for the world to see.

And so, this hour, a look at rebranding, from Philip Morris and Facebook and Tronc and Prince and Madonna and the Washington Football Team to, yes, The Colin McEnroe Show.

GUESTS:



Patrick Dugan: Executive creative director at Adams and Knight

Christopher King: Co-founder and creative director of LVCK Design, a Beyer Blinder Belle studio

Irene Papoulis: Teaches writing at Trinity College

Mike Pesca: Hosts the independent daily podcast The Gist

Brendan Jay Sullivan: A writer, producer, and DJ and a food history TikTok personality

Laura Varacchi: Co-founder and creative strategist of LVCK Design

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, Cat Pastor, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired in a different form November 9, 2021.