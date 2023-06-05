© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Our national pageant of stupidity’: Andy Borowitz on American politicians today

By Jennifer LaRue
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
From Andy Borowtiz' 'Profiles In Ignorance' book cover. A silhouette of a man in an American flag dunce hat sits on a black stool in an empty room.
Courtesy of Simon & Schuster
.

This hour, humorist and The New Yorker columnist Andy Borowitz on his book Profiles in Ignorance, which explains how our nation’s elected leaders have grown dumb — and dumber.

GUEST:

  • Andy Borowitz: Writes The Borowitz Report; his latest book is Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Cat Pastor, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired September 13, 2022.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show politicianshumorgovernmentelectionshistorybooks
Stay Connected
Jennifer LaRue
Jennifer LaRue is a freelance writer, editor, publicist, and producer. She’s written about health and travel for The Washington Post, published four children’s picture books, and hosted hundreds of virtual author talks during the pandemic. She’s a little bit giddy about producing for The Colin McEnroe Show.
See stories by Jennifer LaRue
Related Content