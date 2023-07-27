Unpacking the impact of J. Edgar Hoover on the FBI and 20th century America

J. Edgar Hoover served as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation under eight Presidents, and made the FBI into the organization it is today. This hour, Beverly Gage, Yale historian and author of a Pulitzer-prize winning biography of Hoover, joins us to talk about Hoover’s life and legacy. Plus, we’ll talk about the status of the FBI today, and the lessons we can learn from Hoover’s example.

GUESTS:



Beverly Gage: Professor of 20th-Century U.S. History at Yale University. Her newest book, G-Man: J. Edgar Hoover and the Making of the American Century , received the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Biography

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.