Are you an ENFP? An ISTJ? A look at the history, validity, and potential of Myers-Briggs

Who am I? We’ve all wondered at some point. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, a personality test based on Carl Jung’s psychological types, has offered many an answer.

This hour, we delve into the history of the MBTI and contemporary applications of this test and explore its scientific validity. Plus, a look at a dating app that uses the 16 personality types to help people find love.

Colin McEnroe, Carol Chen, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.