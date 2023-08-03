© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Are you an ENFP? An ISTJ? A look at the history, validity, and potential of Myers-Briggs

By Lily Tyson
Published August 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Marci Segal holds up the Myers Briggs Type Chart on Yonge street in "her neighbourhood". The chart sets out 16 personality types that most people fall into. Her name is printed in the square her type is.
Ken Faught
/
Toronto Star via Getty Images
Marci Segal holds up the Myers-Briggs Type Chart. The chart sets out 16 personality types that most people are said to fall into. Her name is printed in the square her type is.

Who am I? We’ve all wondered at some point. The Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, a personality test based on Carl Jung’s psychological types, has offered many an answer.

This hour, we delve into the history of the MBTI and contemporary applications of this test and explore its scientific validity. Plus, a look at a dating app that uses the 16 personality types to help people find love.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe, Carol Chen, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
