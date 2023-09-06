How charisma shapes our world

What exactly is charisma? You know it when you see it, but is it possible to measure? Is it something you can learn, or just something you’re born with? This hour we look at the impact of charisma in our world, especially in politics. Plus, in the world of wildlife conservation there’s a term for those animals everyone cares about: “charismatic megafauna.” What are the impacts of decisions about conservation or leadership coming down to a nebulous trait like charisma?

GUESTS:



John Antonakis: Professor of Organizational Behavior at the Faculty of Business and Economics of the University of Lausanne, Switzerland

Russ Schriefer: Founding Partner of Strategic Partners & Media, a public affairs political consulting firm. He is Senior Strategist for the Tell It Like It Is SuperPac that supports Chris Christie for President

Sophie Monsarrat: Rewilding Manager with Rewilding Europe, who used to be a researcher who studied charismatic megafauna, among other topics

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.