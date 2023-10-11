Unburying the truth about pirates with Rebecca Simon

We imagine pirates to be the quintessential rule-breakers — but really, they had their own strictly-followed codes. How did 18th-century pirates dictate their own community standards? How did they create social mobility in an age when changing one's social status was nearly impossible? This hour, we join pirate historian Rebecca Simon to find out!

GUEST:



Rebecca Simon: Pirate historian with a PhD in History from King’s College London. She’s the author of several books about piracy, including “The Pirates' Code: Laws and Life Aboard Ship”

Join the conversation onFacebook andTwitter.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.