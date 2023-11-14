© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Don’t sleep on bedtime stories: What we can all learn from these nighttime tales

By Carolyn McCusker
Published November 14, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
A parent and child tell each other stories inside a cosy tent lit up in a dark room of their home
Catherine MacBride
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
.

This hour: bedtime stories. What can we learn from people who write and tell them? How can we all be more intentional and magical about the last things we think about before sleeping?

GUESTS:

  • Faith Adiele: Travel writer, speaker, teacher, and Thailand’s first Black Buddhist nun; she writes sleep stories for adults on the Calm app
  • Adam Mansbach: Author, screenwriter, and cultural critic who wrote the famous not-for-children children’s book, Go the F**k to Sleep

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, Dylan Reyes, Catie Talarski, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, which originally aired May 3, 2023.

Carolyn McCusker
Carolyn McCusker helps produce The Colin McEnroe Show. She loves making true radio stories and listening to fake ones. In the past, she’s worked for NPR and WNYC, and she’s glad to be back at CT Public after interning in 2019. Carolyn can be reached at cmccusker@ctpublic.org.
