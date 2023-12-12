© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Meet Connie Converse, the haunting songwriter whose work stayed hidden for decades

By Lily Tyson
Published December 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST
Connie Converse sits on a couch in her apartment while lighting a cigarette.
Provided / The Musick Group
/
Heroic Cities LLC
Connie Converse

Have you heard the music of Connie Converse? She was a singer-songwriter in New York City in the middle of the 20th century, who, in her lifetime, never received widespread recognition. Then, at 50, she drove off, and was never heard from again.

This hour, a look at the life, music, and legacy of Connie Converse and what her example teaches us about how we think about the role of art and artists in our society.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe contributed to this show, which originally aired May 2, 2023.

