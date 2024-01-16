What our tears can tell us

Why do humans cry? This hour, we look at the science of crying and discuss what it does for us, emotionally and culturally.

Plus: musician Dar Williams on why some songs make us cry. And: We investigate “crocodile tears” with a crocodile biologist.

GUESTS:



Benjamin Perry: Minister at Middle Church and the author of Cry, Baby: Why Our Tears Matter

Kent Vliet: An expert in crocodilian biology

Dar Williams: Singer-songwriter

Colin McEnroe, Stacey Addo, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 6, 2023.