The Colin McEnroe Show

What our tears can tell us

By Lily Tyson
Published January 16, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he talks about shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school during a press briefing in the East Room of the White House on January 5, 2015, in Washington, D.C.
Ken Cedeno
/
Corbis via Getty Images
President Barack Obama wipes away tears as he talks about shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary school during a press briefing in the East Room of the White House on January 5, 2015, in Washington, D.C.

Why do humans cry? This hour, we look at the science of crying and discuss what it does for us, emotionally and culturally.

Plus: musician Dar Williams on why some songs make us cry. And: We investigate “crocodile tears” with a crocodile biologist.

GUESTS:

  • Benjamin Perry: Minister at Middle Church and the author of Cry, Baby: Why Our Tears Matter
  • Kent Vliet: An expert in crocodilian biology
  • Dar Williams: Singer-songwriter

Colin McEnroe, Stacey Addo, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 6, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
