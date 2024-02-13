© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Our second hour with Joyce Maynard

By Jonathan McNicol,
Lily Tyson
Published February 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM EST
American writer Joyce Maynard poses during a portrait session held on September 18, 2014 in Paris, France.
Ulf Andersen
/
Getty Images Europe
Joyce Maynard photographed in Paris in 2014.

This hour, novelist Joyce Maynard joins us for a second time to talk about her latest novel, the blurring of life and fiction, and her new career running a hotel in Guatemala.

GUEST:

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired July 25, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson