The Colin McEnroe Show

Let us pray — A salute to our favorite mantis

By Lily Tyson
Published April 8, 2024 at 1:15 PM EDT
Stock photo of a praying mantis on a purple flower.
Patti Cearley
/
Getty Images
This legislative session, local students lobbied Connecticut lawmakers to change our state insect, which is currently the praying mantis. This hour we are focused on the praying mantis. We'll learn about the somewhat terrifying insect, why students think it should not represent the state, and what praying mantises of the future could look like.

GUESTS: 

  • Katherine Dugas: Entomologist and research technician at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station 
  • Liz Alter: Professor of Evolutionary Biology at California State University Monterey Bay

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
