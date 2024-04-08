Let us pray — A salute to our favorite mantis

This legislative session, local students lobbied Connecticut lawmakers to change our state insect, which is currently the praying mantis. This hour we are focused on the praying mantis. We'll learn about the somewhat terrifying insect, why students think it should not represent the state, and what praying mantises of the future could look like.

Katherine Dugas: Entomologist and research technician at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station

Entomologist and research technician at The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station Liz Alter: Professor of Evolutionary Biology at California State University Monterey Bay

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.