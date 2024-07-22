Another ho-hum week in the 2024 election

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we discuss President Biden's decision not to run for reelection. We'll look at the historical precedent for this decision, talk about Vice President Kamala Harris, and hear about the role of the press in all of this.

GUESTS:



Bill Curry: Former White House advisor to the Clinton administration, Connecticut State Senator, and two-time democratic nominee for the Governor of Connecticut

Hunter Schwarz: Journalist and the founder and curator of the visual politics newsletter "Yello"

Leah Wright Rigueur: Associate Professor of History at Johns Hopkins, author of The Loneliness of the Black Republican: Pragmatic Politics and the Pursuit of Power

Manisha Sinha: James L. and Shirley A. Draper Chair in American History at the University of Connecticut and the President of the Society for Historians of the Early American Republic. She is author of The Rise and Fall of the Second American Republic: Reconstruction, 1860-1920, among other books

David Folkenflik: NPR's media correspondent

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.