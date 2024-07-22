© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Another ho-hum week in the 2024 election

By Lily Tyson
Published July 22, 2024 at 12:46 PM EDT
President Joe Biden snaps a final salute before boarding Air Force One at the Air National Guard base at Bradley International Airport October 15, 2021 in East Granby, Connecticut.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
President Joe Biden snaps a final salute before boarding Air Force One at the Air National Guard base at Bradley International Airport October 15, 2021 in East Granby, Connecticut.

This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we discuss President Biden's decision not to run for reelection. We'll look at the historical precedent for this decision, talk about Vice President Kamala Harris, and hear about the role of the press in all of this.

GUESTS: 

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode. 

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson