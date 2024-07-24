What makes a book a classic? A read of the Western canon and how it’s changing

This hour, we look at the idea of the Western canon, and those books that are considered "classics." We'll talk about what's in the canon, what isn't and what should be, and how it evolves.

Plus, we’ll talk about The Atlantic’s recent list of “The Great American Novels.” And, we’ll learn about a publishing company that is experimenting with artificial intelligence to bring classic books alive for a new audience.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.