‘These are weird people’: A look at weirdness in politics and beyond

It’s kind of weird how much the word “weird” has been coming up all of a sudden in the election, isn’t it?

This hour, a look at weirdness and the Democrats’ new wall-to-wall, paint-Trump-and-Vance-as-weird strategy.

Plus, the history of the word “weird,” what it’s like being weird, and a few minutes on quantum weirdness.

GUESTS:



Olga Khazan: A staff writer for The Atlantic covering health, gender, and policy and the author of Weird: The Power of Being an Outsider in an Insider World

Douglas Natelson: Associate dean for research at the Wiess School of Natural Sciences at Rice University, where he studies the emergent properties of materials

Kase Wickman: A freelance journalist and frequent contributor to Vanity Fair

Ben Zimmer: A linguist and lexicographer and the language columnist for The Wall Street Journal

Colin McEnroe and Bradley O’Connor contributed to this show.