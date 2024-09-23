© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Colin says you don't want to meet him, hummus, robins, and more

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published September 23, 2024 at 9:47 AM EDT
Colin McEnroe Host of The Colin McEnroe Show on CT Public Radio.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Colin McEnroe Host of The Colin McEnroe Show on CT Public Radio.

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls, calls about anything, everything. These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we did another one.

Colin McEnroe, Lily Tyson, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
