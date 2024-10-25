‘Hey, boppers, keep your radio tuned tight’: A look at ‘The Warriors’

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton follow-up is here, and it’s a concept album — a musical adaptation, written with Eisa Davis, of the 1979 film The Warriors and the novel that preceded it.

This hour, a look at Warriors, the album, and The Warriors, the movie, and more.

GUESTS:



Walter Chaw: A writer, editor, and instructor and the author of A Walter Hill Film

Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn

Craig Jenkins: A critic for Vulture and New York Magazine who writes about music and television and comedy and video games

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.