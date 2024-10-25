© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Hey, boppers, keep your radio tuned tight’: A look at ‘The Warriors’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 25, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT
In a scene from the film 'The Warriors' (directed by Walter Hill), members of the titular gang walk west along Bowery Street in Coney Island, New York, New York, 1979. Pictured are, from left, actors Tom McKitterick (as 'Cowboy'), Marcelino Sanchez (as 'Rembrandt'), David Harris (as 'Cochise'), Terry Michos (as 'Vermin') (partly obscured), Michael Beck (as 'Swan') (fore), Brian Tyler (as 'Snow'), and Deborah Van Valkenburgh (as 'Mercy').
Silver Screen Collection / Getty Images
/
Moviepix
The cast of Walter Hill’s 1979 film adaptation of ‘The Warriors.’

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton follow-up is here, and it’s a concept album — a musical adaptation, written with Eisa Davis, of the 1979 film The Warriors and the novel that preceded it.

This hour, a look at Warriors, the album, and The Warriors, the movie, and more.

GUESTS:

  • Walter Chaw: A writer, editor, and instructor and the author of A Walter Hill Film
  • Sam Hadelman: Works in music public relations and hosts The Sam Hadelman Show at Radio Free Brooklyn
  • Craig Jenkins: A critic for Vulture and New York Magazine who writes about music and television and comedy and video games
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

Tags
The Colin McEnroe Show The Nose
Stay Connected
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Related Content