The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Citizen Observers’ share their voting stories from around the state

By Lily Tyson
Published November 5, 2024 at 1:56 PM EST
The polls are officially open as voters cast their ballots at Enfield Annex, the morning of November 5, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
The polls are officially open as voters cast their ballots at Enfield Annex, the morning of November 5, 2024.

On Election Day we do a show where we ask people across Connecticut to do a simple thing: Go vote in your town before 1 p.m. Then call us between 1 and 2 p.m. and tell us how it felt, what you saw, whom you spoke to. Say whatever you want to say about the experience of voting.

This hour we hear from Citizen Observers about their experiences at the polls.

GUESTS: 

  • Lara Herscovitch: Singer-songwriter-poet, performer, advocate, former CT State Troubadour, and children’s book author
  • Logan Tomlinson: Student at the University of New Hampshire
  • Kate Rushin: Poet, writer, and educator
  • Francesca Fontanez: Associate Social Media Editor here at Connecticut Public
  • Charles Barber: Nonfiction author and writer in residence at Wesleyan University
  • Betsy Kaplan: Senior Producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show
  • Dr. Ulysses Wu: System director of infectious diseases and chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare
  • George Noujaim: Owner of Noujaim’s Bistro in Winsted
  • Terry Cowgill: Was an op-columnist at CTNewsJunkie for 12 years who now has a Substack "Red Meat For Mushy Moderates"
  • Susan Clinard: Owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio in West Haven

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
