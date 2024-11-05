‘Citizen Observers’ share their voting stories from around the state

On Election Day we do a show where we ask people across Connecticut to do a simple thing: Go vote in your town before 1 p.m. Then call us between 1 and 2 p.m. and tell us how it felt, what you saw, whom you spoke to. Say whatever you want to say about the experience of voting.

This hour we hear from Citizen Observers about their experiences at the polls.

GUESTS:



Lara Herscovitch: Singer-songwriter-poet, performer, advocate, former CT State Troubadour, and children’s book author

Logan Tomlinson: Student at the University of New Hampshire

Kate Rushin: Poet, writer, and educator

Francesca Fontanez: Associate Social Media Editor here at Connecticut Public

Charles Barber: Nonfiction author and writer in residence at Wesleyan University

Betsy Kaplan: Senior Producer emeritus of The Colin McEnroe Show

Dr. Ulysses Wu: System director of infectious diseases and chief epidemiologist at Hartford HealthCare

George Noujaim: Owner of Noujaim's Bistro in Winsted

Terry Cowgill: Was an op-columnist at CTNewsJunkie for 12 years who now has a Substack "Red Meat For Mushy Moderates"

Susan Clinard: Owner of Clinard Sculpture Studio in West Haven

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.