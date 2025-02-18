© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

All calls: Reacting to Trump's presidency, football, the genius of younger generations, and more

By Megan Fitzgerald,
Lily Tyson
Published February 18, 2025 at 11:42 AM EST
President Donald Trump reacts after posing with family members of victims in the January 1 attack on Bourbon Street and emergency responders prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Jamie Squire
/
Getty Images
.

This hour we took your calls about anything you wanted to talk about.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
