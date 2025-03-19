© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

March Madness 2025

By Jonathan McNicol
Published March 19, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
Tyler Russell
Connecticut Public (file photo)
March Madness is here!

And for the 15th* time, the only logical thing to do is to get improv comedian Julia Pistell and the actual Bill Curry together to talk basketball for an hour on the radio.

That may not be the only logical thing to do. It may be that that’s not actually a logical thing to do at all.

But we’re doing it anyway.

*It’s our 15th one of these unless it isn’t. We’re pretty sure we’ve done this show every year from 2010 on, but for 2020. That 2010 show is lost to internet history, but we’re fairly confident it happened. And the 2012 show … was about birds? But we’re counting it.

GUESTS:

  • Bill Curry: Playing the part of Bill Curry
  • Frankie Graziano: Host of The Wheelhouse on Connecticut Public
  • Mike Pesca: Hosts the independent daily podcast The Gist
  • Julia Pistell: A founding member of Sea Tea Improv, among a number of other things
  • Nayef Samhat: President of Wofford College

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
