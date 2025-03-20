Live from a forest: Discussing hiking, archaeology, invasives, and Connecticut's trails

There are more than 800 miles of Blue-Blazed Hiking Trails in Connecticut. Today we're doing our show from one of them.

There are things out in the woods that might surprise you, and one of the guys walking down the trail to visit us today is our state archeologist, who's still uncovering the mysteries of Connecticut distant past.

But we're also going to talk about the ecosystem of the trails and woods and about an unwelcome visitor, the emerald ash borer. We also hope to provides lots of good hiking tips and a few warnings about what to watch out for. So put on some [smack] bug spray and join us out in the woods.

GUESTS:



Clare Cain: Trail stewardship director for the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association

Trail stewardship director for the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association Geoff Meissner: Hiker who has hiked every Blue-Blazed trail in Connecticut

Hiker who has hiked every Blue-Blazed trail in Connecticut Nicholas Bellantoni: Connecticut’s state archaeologist

Connecticut’s state archaeologist Steve Broderick: Forester and program director for the Goodwin Forest Conservation Education Center in Hampton

Colin McEnroe, Tucker Ives, Chion Wolf, Lydia Brown, and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 9, 2012.