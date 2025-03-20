© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Colin McEnroe Show

Live from a forest: Discussing hiking, archaeology, invasives, and Connecticut's trails

By Patrick Skahill
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
The view is of a canopy of trees.
Chion Wolf
/
Connecticut Public

There are more than 800 miles of Blue-Blazed Hiking Trails in Connecticut. Today we're doing our show from one of them.

There are things out in the woods that might surprise you, and one of the guys walking down the trail to visit us today is our state archeologist, who's still uncovering the mysteries of Connecticut distant past.

But we're also going to talk about the ecosystem of the trails and woods and about an unwelcome visitor, the emerald ash borer. We also hope to provides lots of good hiking tips and a few warnings about what to watch out for. So put on some [smack] bug spray and join us out in the woods.

1 of 4  — 7748964160_9181b81bb4_o.jpg
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf.
2 of 4  — 7748965366_666bf7418e_o.jpg
Chion Wolf.
Chion Wolf
Colin McEnroe and guests.
3 of 4  — 7748967760_5b002a9c95_o.jpg
Colin McEnroe and guests.
Chion Wolf
Colin McEnroe.
4 of 4  — 7748971726_37bb585969_o.jpg
Colin McEnroe.
Chion Wolf

GUESTS:

  • Clare Cain: Trail stewardship director for the Connecticut Forest and Parks Association
  • Geoff Meissner: Hiker who has hiked every Blue-Blazed trail in Connecticut
  • Nicholas Bellantoni: Connecticut’s state archaeologist
  • Steve Broderick: Forester and program director for the Goodwin Forest Conservation Education Center in Hampton

The Colin McEnroe Show is available as a podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Subscribe to The Noseletter, an email compendium of merriment, secrets, and ancient wisdom brought to you by The Colin McEnroe Show.

Join the conversation on Facebook and Twitter.

Colin McEnroe, Tucker Ives, Chion Wolf, Lydia Brown, and Gene Amatruda contributed to this show, which originally aired on August 9, 2012.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Stay Connected
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter and digital editor at Connecticut Public. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here &amp; Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached at pskahill@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Patrick Skahill