The Colin McEnroe Show

The fungus among us

By Lily Tyson
Published April 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM EDT
Undeveloped fertile heads of Cordyceps entomorrhiza emerging from body of larva of beetle in the family Cerambycidae
Ian Redding
/
Getty Images
Undeveloped fertile heads of Cordyceps entomorrhiza emerging from the body of larva of a beetle in the family Cerambycidae.

Since we just spent a number of years thinking about viruses, here’s a question: Should we be pretty worried about funguses, too?

This hour, a look at the real-life fungal infection of ants that inspired the video game and HBO series The Last of Us, which is now back for its second season. Plus, we talk with a local mushroom farmer and an author who writes fungal fiction and looks at the role of fungi in our world.

GUESTS:

  • William Beckerson: Post-doctoral research Fellow with the National Science Foundation
  • Patricia Kaishian: Mycologist and visiting assistant professor of biology at Bard College
  • Chris Pacheco: Owner of Seacoast Mushrooms in Mystic, Connecticut
  • Jeff VanderMeer: Author of a number of books, including the Southern Reach Trilogy, which includes Annihilation; he co-founded The Sunshine State Biodiversity Group

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired February 6, 2023.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
